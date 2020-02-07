In memory: Victoria Ann Torrez

Victoria Ann Torrez, 24, formerly of Pueblo and currently of Ft. Collins, born May 19, 1995, passed away February 4.

She was preceded in death by her aunt Eleanor Wallace; grandparents Charles (Thelma) Torrez, Ken Burgener, Oscar (Elizabeth) Nolen, Ruth Burgener Kinney (Johnny Kinney) and Walt Burgener.

She is survived by her parents Robert and Ramona Torrez; sisters Jullianna and Elizabeth Torrez; brother Benjamin Torrez; godparents; Uncle Charles and Aunt Shirley Torrez; grandmother Rosemary Hilton; uncle Larry Wallace; aunts Shana Lebanno and Paula Wallsteed (Ric Brown); cousins Lawrence Wallace, Chris Wallace, Carlos Torrez (Karri Roskam), Kristen Torrez (Robert, Addyson Licari), Charlie Torrez, Tori Wallace, Erin (Amanda) Gross, A.J Flores, Alex (Ashley, Mika, Nevaeh Stoddard), Willow, Cole, Aurora Lebanno, Sharazad Lebanno, Marcus Young, Alyssa Hulett; many great aunts, uncles, and second and third cousins.

Victoria was a graduate of Pueblo Central High School and Colorado State University.

Victoria loved adventure, traveling and loving all people she came across in her life, including friends, family, classmates, her students, roommates and fellow coworkers. She also loved crafting, photography and her Corgi dog, Ava. Victoria loved every person in her life and will be very missed and forever loved by all she leaves behind.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at Romero Family Funeral Home, 110 Cleveland St., Pueblo, 81004. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Family Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 W. Highway 78, Pueblo, 81005.