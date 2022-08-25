In memory: Stacy Gayle King

Stacy Gayle King, 31, died August 21, by vehicular homicide in Loveland. Her zest for life, learning, and adventure will be sorely missed.

Stacy was born in Moscow, Idaho, on Aug. 7, 1991, to Bradley and Kitty (Hodges) King. At a young age, the family moved to Aberdeen, Idaho, and then to Pocatello, Idaho, where she attended school until the family moved to Kimberly, Idaho.

She was very active in FFA and graduated as valedictorian in 2009. She continued her higher education at ISU majoring in microbiology. During this time, she married her high school sweetheart, Derek Schwabedissen, a marriage which lasted until 2017.

She graduated with her bachelors degree in 2014 and continued on to obtain her masters degree in microbiology in 2016. After graduation, she worked for the DEQ in Twin Falls and then as lab manager at Clear Springs Foods. In 2019, she married Joshua Hill and they continued to live life to the fullest. They divorced a couple years later.

In fall 2021, she obtained her dream job as the manager of the Molecular Diagnostics and Parasitology Laboratories at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories at Colorado State University. She loved the people she worked with, the challenges of the job, and was willing and capable of taking on more responsibilities as they were presented.

She loved her dogs, Brody, Allis, and Elsa. She loved the outdoors and spent many weekends paddle boarding, trail running, hiking or riding her motorcycle with friends and her dogs.

She is survived by her parents, Bradley and Kitty King of Hansen, Idaho; sister Sarah (Mike) Ferguson of Draper, Utah; brother Remington (Brytnie) King of Twin Falls, Idaho; grandmother Zelma Hodges; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gayle Hodges, Albert King, Lila (Watkins) King, uncles, Eugene Hodges, Wayne Hodges.

We will always love and miss the way the room brightened up when she entered it.