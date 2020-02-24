In memory: Robert “Robin” Herron

Robert “Robin” E. Herron, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 11, in Fort Collins. Robin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol A. Herron; his son Tim (Greenville, SC), wife Carla and their two sons, Ben and Ryan Herron; and his daughter Cara Herron. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Hinds of Northern Ireland.

We want to thank the many friends who visited and called, it meant the world to him. Special thank you to his best friend Dave Ball and the amazing help and care provided by Ron Dickson.

Robin held degrees from Queen’s University, Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham University, England; Loughborough College, England; and the University of Illinois (MS 1960 and Ph.D. 1964). His academic awards include a Fulbright Scholarship and fellowships from the University of Illinois, the Institute of Occupational Health, Helsinki, Finland, and the Society of Photo-optical Instrumentation Engineers.

Starting in the mid-1960s, he pioneered the development of biostereometrics (multi-dimensional anthropometry) in some thirty areas of biology and medicine. He published 130 professional papers and carried out numerous research projects for NASA, OSHA, Department of Transportation, United States Army, United States Air Force and the World Health Organization. As a NASA principal investigator (1970-1980), he studied body volume and body composition changes in astronauts from Apollo 16 through the Skylab missions. He has served as a consultant to a wide range of companies including Hewlett Packard, General Motors, Exxon, Mattel, Pfizer, Roche, Rubbermaid, Southwest Airlines, Shell Oil, and several others. He established ergonomics programs at four major universities (including Colorado State University) and represented the United States on international standards committees for anthropometry and biomechanics. He was an invited lecturer at major universities in the United States, Europe and China.

He came to Colorado State University as the first dean of the new College of Applied Human Sciences in 1987 after serving as dean, College of Applied Life Studies at the University of Illinois, and previously at the University Akron Deptartment of Biomedical Engineering. He returned to full time research and teaching in 1991, specializing in ergonomics, anthropometry and occupational health. Special appreciation to Bryan Cooke, a past rugby teammate at the University of Illinois, who helped recruit our parents to beautiful Fort Collins.

In addition to Robin’s lifetime of academic achievements and pursuits, his passion for athletics was always evident. He commenced his esteemed athletic career at Sullivan Upper School in Hollywood, Northern Ireland, and then continued on through college earning records in the decathlon, high jump, javelin, triple jump and competing in Olympic trials. His dedication continued on well into his senior years as he competed around the world in the hammer throw, discuss, and javelin earning literally hundreds of medals. He could often be found at the throwing ring at CSU, helping coach others to success. In seniors and master competitions, Robin won eight national titles and five world championship medals, mostly in the hammer and indoor weight throws.

He was also a dedicated soccer coach during his time in Houston and Akron, influencing many young players who have stayed in touch with him throughout his life. He was one of the founders of the first “Select” soccer league in Houston and coached his Blue Stars team to the South Texas State Championship in 1979. Robin served as President of the Houston Junior Soccer Association in 1979 and 1980 and was instrumental in expanding the number of soccer fields at Bear Creek Park.

In honor of his activities at CSU, a family donation will be made in his name to the CSU Track Team to add a laser measuring system. Additional memorials may be made to the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance, P.O. Box 9428, Greenville, S.C., 20604. Robin’s son and family have been very involved in the development of the park and would like to continue the mission of the park to provide a place of respite, rejuvenation, inspiration and education for individuals.

