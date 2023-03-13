In memory: Mary Lou McGuire

Mary Lou McGuire was born on August 17, 1926, in Macomb, Illinois, to Oral and Beulah Smith. She grew up and went to school near Industry, Illinois, and graduated from Industry High School with the class of 1944. She passed away Feb. 27.

During World War II she worked at Camp Ellis, an Army Camp in that area. After the war the camp closed and the employees were transferred to the National Guard Supply Depot in Springfield, Illinois. She was married on December 15, 1956, in Illinois to Michael McGuire. After Michael’s graduation from Barber College, they moved with their two children Rebecca and Barbara to Carlinville, Illinois, where Mike opened a barber shop.

In 1972 the family moved to Loveland where they lived for 22 years, and Mary Lou worked at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. After 20 years with the University, she retired and shortly thereafter she and Michael moved to Buffalo, Wyoming. Michael passed away in 2008 and Mary Lou moved to Harrison, Arkansas, to be near her daughter and her family. Mary Lou continued living in Harrison until her death.

She is survived by one daughter Becky Hathaway and her husband Robert of Harrison, Arkansas; one stepdaughter Barbara Harper of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister Sara Baldner.

Graveside services for Mary Lou will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18 in Willow Grove Cemetery (Buffalo, Wyo.) with Father Jim Heiser officiating. A visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 1 – 9 p.m. Donations in Mrs. McGuire’s memory may be made to Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.