In Memory: Lavon Brown

Delma Lavon Brown passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, at home with members of her family present. She was 22 days short of her 99th birthday. Lavon was born May 16, 1922, to Delma and Ian Grant in their farmhouse on the plains of Chase County, Nebraska. She grew up a country girl – riding her horse to school, working in the fields, moving to town to live with relatives while attending high school, and earning a scholarship to Colorado Women’s College in Denver.

She married Warren Brown in 1947. In 1959 they moved to Ft. Collins where they raised their three sons. Lavon worked at Colorado State University in the graduate school until 1982. Ft. Collins served as home base for Lavon and Warren as they traveled around the US, Mexico and Canada during their retirement years. Warren passed away in 2005. Lavon lived with her niece Beverly DeVault and at the Winslow assisted living until 2018 when she moved to Oregon to be closer to her extended family. She spent the final year of her life at home with her son and daughter-in-law.

Lavon lived a meaningful, happy, hard-working and love-filled life. She delighted in dancing, golfing, playing bridge and fishing. Family and friends remember her as a kind and caring person with a cheerful sense of humor.

She is survived by sons Vaughn Brown (wife Deborah Davis), and Jeff Brown; grandson Ryan Brown (wife Anne); and granddaughter Alex Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Brown and son Robert Brown.

Family and friends will gather in Portland to celebrate her life on May 16th. A second memorial celebration will be held in Ft. Collins this summer.