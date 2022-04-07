In memory: Jonathan Rico

A funeral service for Jon Rico, a 25-year-old Buffalo resident who died Sunday at his home in Fort Collins, where he was going to Colorado State University, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2 at the Harness Funeral Chapel in Buffalo, Wyo., with Pastor Don Paulson officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home chapel from 1-9 p.m. on Friday, April 1 . Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with the American Legion and VFW in charge of military graveside rites.

Donations in Jon’s memory may be made to the Jon Rico Memorial Fund which has been set up to help the family with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Jonathan David Rico was born on December 1, 1996, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Rolanda Rico. He lived his early years and started school in New Mexico and Nevada. In 2007 he moved with his family to Buffalo, Wyo., where he continued school. He attended Buffalo High School where he participated in football, wrestling, and track. He graduated from Buffalo High with the class of 2015. After his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He excelled as a Marine and following an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Wyoming and later transferred to Colorado State University in Fort Collins where he was attending at the time of his death.

Jon enjoyed staying fit and lifting weights. He was very loyal, generous, funny, caring, hardworking, and had the biggest smile ever.

He is survived by his parents, Allen Gavillet and Rolanda Rico; one brother Aaron Gavillet and two sisters, Anastacia and Annika Gavillet all of Buffalo; his maternal grandfather David B. Rico of Torreon, New Mexico, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.