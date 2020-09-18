In memory: James “Jim” T Dolak

James T. Dolak, “Jim”, passed away at the age of 73 on Sept. 8, surrounded by close family at home. Jim was a loving husband to Rachel Moriarty for 32 years and was an adoring father to his children.

He was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, one of seven children to Rose and Stephen Dolak. Jim obtained his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and then moved to Colorado in 1984 to work for Colorado State University. Jim and Rachel had three beautiful daughters Taylor Rose, Morgan Lily and Harper Ivy, and truly was a generous father and husband who faithfully put his family first.

Jim enjoyed activities like skiing, sailing, swimming, tennis, fly fishing, reading, and listening to Paul Simon and Garrison Keillor. Jim was the Director of Housing and Dining Services at CSU for 15 years, worked there until July 2020 and he had an immeasurable impact on the community. His colleagues and the students were people he genuinely considered his second family. We have a lot to admire and appreciate as we feel the legacy of his leadership.

Jim was humble at work and home, was always looking to lend a helping hand, he genuinely loved to make people laugh and he impressed people with his impeccable memory. He was knowingly kind, giving, hard-working, supportive, helpful and unconditionally loving to everyone around him. He was courageous and strong in a long battle with cancer. We will all learn to live with his love, not his loss. There are no services planned at this time and the family appreciates the love and support they have received. Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note at www.allnuttftcollins.com.