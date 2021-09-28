In memory: George Seidel

Dr. George E. Seidel Jr., age 78, passed away on Sept. 4, in Loveland, surrounded by his family.

George’s early life on his parents’ dairy farm in Berks County started him on the path to an academic career in reproductive physiology, making significant contributions to the international scientific, academic, medical, veterinary, embryo transfer and biotechnology communities.

George started his education at a one-room schoolhouse in Virginville before attending Fleetwood High School. He received his BS in dairy science from Penn State in 1965 and both his MS (1968) and PhD (1970) from Cornell University in reproductive physiology. In 1971, he joined the faculty of Colorado State University and founded their Embryo Transfer Lab in 1973. He remained with CSU for the rest life, ending his career as University Distinguished Professor Emeritus. To read more about his distinguished career at Colorado State University, visit https://cvmbs.source.colostate.edu/celebrating-george-seidel/.

George’s dedication to animal agriculture was more than academic, from showing Ayrshire cattle during his youth to owning and managing an Angus cow-calf ranch operation at the time of his death.

George was an appreciator of good science and an inspiring, nurturing mentor, pushing his students to realize what was possible. George was a member of numerous associations, including the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Inventors.

George is survived by his partner, collaborator, and wife, Sarah B. Seidel (Moore); his son Andrew E. Seidel, husband of Yuan Seidel (Yang); his grandson Gregory E. Seidel; his brother Glenn R. Seidel, husband of Jane M. Seidel (Collier); and his sister Carol A. Seidel, wife of Cory L. Putt. He was preceded by his mother Grace E. Seidel (Heinly), his father George E. Seidel Sr., and his sister Mary E. Seidel, wife of Ronald Mock.

He was interred on his family’s ranch in Colorado, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, Sept. 11.