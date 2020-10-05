In memory: Evelyn B. Haynes

Evelyn B. Haynes, a former librarian at Colorado State University, died on Sept. 30 at Pathways of Northern Colorado hospice. She was 88.

Ms. Haynes served as a librarian at Colorado State University from 1981 to 1999. Prior to that she served as a librarian at Gonzaga University, Lewis & Clark College, and Corban University.

She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Garland, WY, the daughter of Harold Lewis “Bill” Haynes and Lorena Cooley. She attended high school in Richmond, Calif., and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at California State University, East Bay, and a master’s degree in library science from the University of California, Berkeley.

She was known for her kindness, compassion and steadfast loyalty to family and friends, and as a consummate and collegial librarian and faculty member. She enjoyed reading, travel, and genealogy. She was deeply committed to women’s equality and participation in the political process, and to ending homelessness. She attended Mountain View Community Church in Fort Collins, where her faith and spirituality fueled her commitments to social justice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Shirley Dossett, and her brothers David and Larry Haynes.

She is survived by her nieces, Debra Carl of Topeka, KS; Anne Mahnke of Palmdale, Calif.; Lorena Horn of Payson, Ariz.; Sara Ross of Merlin, OR and nephews Larry Haynes of Cedar City, UT; Mark and Scott Haynes of Craig, CO, and David Dossett. She is also survived by cousins Carol Pearcy of Darby, MT and her daughter Shannon Pearcy of Davis, CA and son Dean Pearcy of Spokane, WA and his family; Bronson Hilliard (Thornton, CO) and Brendan Hilliard (Colorado Springs, CO) and their families, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She is cherished and remembered by dear friends Lana Hilliard of Commerce City, CO and Judy Garrett of Grants Pass, OR, and Judy’s children Jonathan Garrett, Michele Garrett Houston, Angela Garrett Rondeau, Annette Garrett Middleton, and Beau Garrett.

Memorial services will include a family service in Topeka and a memorial in Colorado next spring. Donations can be made to Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.