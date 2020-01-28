In memory: Erik Luedemann

On Thursday January 23, Erik Luedemann, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 38. Erik was born on December 3, 1981, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Mary Campbell and Gary Luedemann. They moved to Los Alamos in 1982 where Erik spent his childhood. In high school he was a loyal friend and skilled athlete.

After graduating from Los Alamos High School in 2000, he enlisted in the Army and during boot camp was selected to serve on a Special Operations team where he served for 5 years, deploying to many places all over the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded several medals and thrived in this elite community. He then moved back to Los Alamos and ran a successful restaurant, the Blue Window Bistro, for several years.

In June 2014 he moved to Fort Collins to live and start a family. He married Kristin Heineman on June 3, 2017, and they had two beautiful boys together: Rogan James (3) and Corbin Maxwell (1). Erik worked at Colorado State University in facilities management.

Erik lived his life with passion. One of his favorite things to do was travel; while abroad he tended to avoid the tourist traps and preferred to see places as locals do – eating street food and befriending everyone he talked to. He loved the outdoors, especially snowboarding and camping. He was a talented cook, and the kitchen was where he demonstrated his creativity and excitement. He was a loving father and devoted husband; his two boys were his world and his eyes and heart sparkled when he was with them. He was known for his generous and kind spirit. He loved to make people laugh and to make people think. He often put others before himself and made everyone feel special, encouraged and loved.

Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Frances Biebelle, Clarence and Ruby Luedemann, and Uncle Walter Biebelle, III, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Kristin; his two boys Rogan and Corbin; his mother Mary; father Gary; brother Thom; sisters Dena and Darnell; former wife Leah Call; aunts and uncles; several cousins; three nieces and four nephews; and many beloved friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, at the First United Methodist Church (533 Grant Ave Loveland, CO). Interment to follow at 3 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery (1900 W. Mountain Ave Fort Collins).

In lieu of flowers, donations to his son’s college fund can be made here: Erik Luedemann Memorial Fund.