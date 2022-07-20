In memory: Earlie Thomas

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Earlie Thomas, who passed away on July 3, at the age of 76, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

He was predeceased by : his siblings, Gertrude Rice, Ray Thomas, Jr. and Zackery Kinney. He is survived by : his siblings, Earnest Williams, Jr. (Hui Suk), John Matt Williams (Meryle), David Williams (Mae) and Faye; his wife Kathy; his sons, Garrett (Sonya), Ryan (Stephanie) and Jeramie (Jinny); his grandchildren, Nichelle, Nina, Naishon, Riley, Imani, Isaak, Tommy, Rian, Jones and Tsunami; and his great grandchildren, Maya and Myles.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1, at Summitview Church, 1601 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

See tributes to Earlie:

Football, stage star Earlie Thomas bloomed from rocky soil



‘Nothing was too hard’ for former Colorado State and NFL star Earlie Thomas



Donations in Earlie’s memory can be made to: The Morris K. Udall Parkinson’s Disease Research Center of Excellence https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org G. R. I. T. Athletics https://gritathletics.com Calvary Temple Christian Church https://www.calvarytemplecc.com Loving Haiti https://www.lovinghaiti.org.