In memory: Brian Patrick Hayes

Absent from the body. Present with the Lord.

Alpha June 20, 1985, Omega May 7, 2022.

Brian Patrick Hayes was born to Marsha Lynn McGrew and Marc Alan Alford June 20, 1985, in Denver, and lovingly brought into the care of Jessie Hayes, Jr., at a young age. Brian was called to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 7, at the ripe age of 36.

Brian grew up in Denver and Aurora. He attended both Denver Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Brian graduated from Grandview High School with honors in June of 2003. Early on, Brian gained love for sports at an early age. He dabbled in various sports and played on various teams from pee wee league all the way through high school. Though he was an all around athlete, basketball was by far his favorite sport. He also dabbled in theatre and music, playing the Suzuki violin at age 6 and later the cello by the age of 10. He also had the starring role in the 6th grade play Theseus and the Minotaur and performed with well-renowned group Up With People during their tour here in Colorado. He was introduced to the world as a Beau at the Jack and Jill Beautillion his senior year of high school.

He continued his education at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in communication studies in 2007. Brian worked for CSU while being a student as mentor of the Key Communities program and then later, after graduating, an administrator for the same program. Brian continued to live in Ft. Collins, working for CSU for over 15 years. During his time in Ft. Collins, Brian continued his love for basketball, playing recreational games with his friends and colleagues from time to time and later coaching a little league basketball team at McGraw Elementary School in Ft. Collins, with whom he took to multiple championships. He was dedicated and loyal to his students and staff offering his time day or night. His love for music allowed Brian to venture out as a rapper when he wasn’t working. Brian wrote and made several CDs he performed with many other local artists at venues throughout Colorado.

Brian helped organize and became a member of groups that stood for social justice and equality. Brian was a member of United Men of Color, Crowley Foundation, and many other organizations that helped feed and clothe the less fortunate and advocate for marginalized groups. He advocated for the underprivileged by lending a hand wherever necessary. He received many awards and accolades, most recently administrator of the year.

His love for theatre and his joyful, playful personality allowed Brian to reach people through comedy. He performed at various local events and entertained many with his hilarious jokes. Love for rap, music, and basketball continued throughout his life. Brian helped start up a few local studios, helped design a clothing line and continued to play on local basketball teams and pick up ball on the court whenever he had a chance.

Brian’s love for life and people was apparent everywhere he went. No one was left behind. Brian had a contagious personality that attracted people of all kinds to him. There was an ongoing joke that he knew everyone. During his brief time here on earth, Brian met and enjoyed the company of several elites locally and worldwide, including Magic Johnson, Jeffrey Osborne, George Foreman and many others. He was definitely a jack of all trades and would try almost anything once. Brian loved to fellowship with friends and family and would help a stranger in need any day. Brian recently met the love of his life, Sue Connelly, of Aurora. You knew it was serious when Brian introduced Sue to the family as his lady.

As of recently Brian decided to try a different road in life and take a leap of faith and move back to his hometown Denver to be closer to his lady. He ended his career at CSU in March 2022 and began a new venture here in Denver, closer to friends and family. As his new found life started to go in the direction he intended, life took an unexpected turn and he was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday May 7. To know him is to love him. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.

Brian was preceded in death by grandparents Marshall McGrew Sr., Betty June McGrew Fox, Jessie Hayes Sr., Ethel Mae Hayes, Andrew L. Alford, Marjorie A. Alford. His Aunt Sandra Kay Augusta, Aunt Chiquita J. Davis, Uncle Marshall McGrew Jr.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his parents, Jessie Hayes Jr. and Marsha Lynn Hayes, Marc Alan Alford and Christie Lyzette Alford of Aurora. Brothers, Garrett Morgan Hayes (Han Nguyen) of Aurora and Maliq Anthony Alford of Aurora. Sisters Maya Angela Hayes (Conrad Williams) of Colorado Springs, Chenoa LaVerne Jarmon of Detroit, and Mariko Loren Carson (Alfonzo) of Maryland. His lovely lady Sue Connelly of Denver. Nephews Lucien Jarmon and Ayden Mageo. Nieces, Sophia Hayes, Tianni Carson, and Mariya Carson. And many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends dear to him near and far.