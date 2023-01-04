In memory: Amy Susan Metzger

Amy Susan Metzger, 62, of Lincoln, Neb., passed away Dec. 28. Born August 31, 1960, in Lincoln, to Cecil and Marilyn (McDonald) Metzger. Amy retired as assistant director, IT Strategic Sourcing at the University of Nebraska. She was a member of the First Plymouth Church.

Most recently, Amy worked at Colorado State University from December 2021 through December 2022 in the Division of IT, working closely with university departments on strategic information technology.

Family members include her husband, Curt Betts; sons Eric Dlouhy (Jennifer Suhr) and Bret Dlouhy (Afroz Sajan); mother Marilyn “Mickey” Metzger; grandchildren Audrey, Alexander, and Anthony Dlouhy, Ruby and Remi Lee Thompson; siblings Marcee Metzger (Michael Dunkle), Julie (John) Rose and Wendy Metzger, all of Lincoln; step-children Jessica Betts (Ben) Thompson, Olathe, Kans., and Christopher Betts (Jenna Flatt), Grand Junction. Preceded in death by her father Cecil F. Metzger and aunt Janet Lesoing.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m., First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Lincoln NE. Jan. 6. Memorials may be sent to the Mayo Clinic, 220 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Condolences may be shared online at Roperandsons.com.