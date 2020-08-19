‘I’m so excited to further my education’: First-gen student ready for CSU

Dina Zito of Fort Lupton spent part of the summer learning more about her family’s ties to the sugar beet industry in Colorado. She was part of Applied Community Sustainability, a course aimed at first-generation Bridge Scholars entering Colorado State University.

In a typical summer, the Bridge Scholars Program provides an on-campus experience for students, primarily those whose parents did not go to college and who come from underrepresented backgrounds. This year the course was taught remotely, with speakers, students and CSU instructor Paul Cawood Hellmund joining in from around northern Colorado. Hellmund is with the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

Zito was one of six students who worked on projects through the Museo de las Tres Colonias in north Fort Collins. The nonprofit museum provides a living history highlighting Latino community life and working conditions in the sugar beet industry in northern Colorado.

Zito said she learned real-life skills in the class, including how to conduct an oral history. The students produced video podcasts examining food and food security, and the role of Latino workers in what was once the major industry in the region.

While interviewing her mother, Marisol Zito, Dina learned that she started working in the sugar beet fields when she was only 9 years old. Marisol traveled to Colorado with family members from a border town in Texas, picking up others on the way. She was paid as little as 10 cents per row of beets for pulling weeds. A row could be as long as one mile.

“I can’t imagine making 10 cents and barely making a profit,” said Zito.

Most of the money her mother earned went to her family and the working conditions were often extreme. She worked long days in hot temperatures. Marisol remembers the family cooked their meals by placing them on the roof of the blazing hot car.

Despite hearing about these hardships, Zito said she loved learning about how this work brought family together. “They even talk about that now,” she said. “Hearing these oral histories is a good way to bring back memories.”