“I love CSU because there is such an ‘outdoorsy’ student population with a lot of things going on outside. Whether people are hanging out on the intramural fields playing spike ball or hammocking, rollerblading in our roller rink, hiking 14ers or rock-climbing, there is always something fun to do. The campus is also super friendly – this may be kind of random – but I love that people always hold the door for me. Everyone here is super nice, down to Earth and easy to talk to. I also love CAM the Ram because he is the cutest thing ever, and if he were a man I would date him. I am also an admissions ambassador so I love giving tours and showing off our awesome school.”

—Bridgette Sauter

Biomedical Science, Sophomore