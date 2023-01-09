Hydro opening marks realization of vision for innovation at CSU Spur

Connections at Spur span domains and extend in different directions. The three buildings, with themes of water, health, and food, are part of a redevelopment and reimagination of the National Western Center in north Denver. The overarching goal of the campus is to support progress in areas centered on wellbeing and sustainability, both through active problem solving and by creating opportunities for learners at levels to understand and become part of the process.

In his remarks on Friday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who served as strategic advisor to CSU Spur for three years before returning in 2021 to lead the Department of Agriculture for a second time, referred to the “stormy present” as the world faces challenges ranging from climate change and the spread of infectious diseases to armed conflict and the adequacy of the food supply. Those challenges, he continued, create opportunities.

“There is not a state in the Union that understands that as well as the state of Colorado,” he said. “This building behind me, this complex, this stock show, this city, this state, understands and appreciates not just the challenges we face, and the significance of food and agriculture to all of us, but more importantly that there is a way to transform agriculture so that it’s not just profitable for some but is productive for all, profitable for all, and sustainable for all.”

Hydro’s opening on Friday, Jan. 6, came just a day before the start of the 2023 National Western Stock Show, a 16-day celebration of agriculture that draws hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. It also came almost precisely a year after Spur started welcoming visitors with the Jan. 7, 2022, opening of the health-themed Vida building. The food-focused Terra building opened in June.

“Nothing demonstrates that great connection between urban areas and rural areas – between all parts of our state – than the Spur campus and the… stock show complex,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told the audience.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, speaking later in the program, talked about the significance for the city and state of the National Western Center redevelopment, and about the potential for a broader, global impact resulting from CSU Spur’s collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to research and innovation. He concluded by remarking on the development at the National Western Center of a sewer-heat recovery system, the largest of its kind in North America, that is meeting most of the heating and cooling needs for CSU Spur and will ultimately do the same for up to seven buildings at the center. “This is real sustainability and resiliency right here,” he said.