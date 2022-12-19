Hydro building and completion of CSU Spur campus create innovation opportunities

On one level, the opening of CSU Spur’s Hydro building on Jan. 6 represents the launch of a new engine of invention and innovation relating specifically to water. In addition to housing Denver Water’s new water quality lab, the building will be home to a range of programs and initiatives focused on developing new technologies and approaches to conserve, protect, and monitor precious water resources.

Yet, the completion of Hydro also marks the culmination on a decade-long process to imagine and create the CSU Spur campus in Denver, a place where new possibilities for education, research, and engagement can be found in the mingling of disciplines and approaches relating to water, food, and health.

Mazdak Arabi, director of Colorado State University’s One Water Solutions Institute (OWSI), mentioned both levels of convergence as he described initiatives that he and colleagues at the institute are bringing to Hydro. Arabi will be focused on the Institute’s Smart Water Software Solutions initiative, which aims to enable planners, engineers, and water managers to support sustainable operations and development through the use of its software tools.

“At the Spur campus, our focus will be on building partnerships with research entities and the private sector to market these solutions and improve our reach, not only in Colorado, but nationally and internationally,” said Arabi, who is also a professor in CSU’s department of civil and environmental engineering. Yet the overlap of concerns relating to water availability, agriculture, and urban development, he continued, makes the CSU Spur campus, with its focus areas, even more appealing for its potential as an “innovation ecosystem.”