Hunting can change virus evolution, transmission in pumas

Meggan Craft, a professor in the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences, and Nick Fountain-Jones, a research associate at the University of Tasmania who previously worked in Craft’s lab, led the study.

Craft and Fountain-Jones worked with colleagues at CSU and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to gather puma DNA samples in two comparable regions of the state over a 10-year period and to sequence the virus. In one region, hunting was banned for five years and then reinstated. In the other region, hunting was less commonly practiced.

The research team found that in the region where hunting was banned and then reinstated, disease transmission dynamics changed markedly. Less hunting led to higher levels of disease transmission and occurred primarily among males. Since hunters tend to target males, there were more males present during the no-hunting period, which potentially increased competition for territory and a higher likelihood of male-to-male contact which could lead to disease spread.

“We had a unique opportunity to test what happens when a population is changed by hunting,” said Craft, who studies the spread of diseases in animal populations. “Our approach enabled us to provide insights into the cascading consequences of hunting and the cessation of hunting on host-pathogen dynamics.”

The researchers noted that changes in wildlife management can have unexpected consequences.

“The key lesson from our research is that whenever management changes for a species, enhanced disease surveillance is a smart idea as there can be unintended consequences for virus evolution and spread,” said Fountain-Jones.

VandeWoude agreed. “Human impacts on wildlife, including hunting, can significantly alter the way diseases spread among populations because of changes of behavior,” she said. “This is not too surprising, but it underscores how relocating, displacing or harvesting animals results in changes in the way diseases can spread, with potentially more chance for spillover or enhanced viral evolution that could change virulence and the range of the host.”

Craft, who is known internationally for her work in disease modeling in ecological systems, has published more than a dozen other papers relating to disease transmission in wild and domestic felids, members of the cat family. Her laboratory uses empirical data generated by collaborators to model disease transmission that is widely applicable across other wildlife disease systems.

Future studies will further analyze puma behavior and movements to better understand the circumstances in which the disease is transmitted in different ecosystems.