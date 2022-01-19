Hundreds turn out for MLK Day march, remarks by member of Little Rock Nine

About 1,500 members of the Colorado State University and Fort Collins community gathered to remember and recommit to the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 17 at the annual MLK Day march and celebration.

They also heard from keynote speaker Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest member of the “Little Rock Nine,” whom Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus prevented from enrolling in racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957 until an intervention by President Dwight Eisenhower.

After opening remarks by Claudia Menéndez, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the City of Fort Collins, marchers took a route to the CSU campus that led them past homes where some of the community’s first African Americans lived. The march ended at the Lory Student Center ballrooms, where about 600 people attended LaNier’s speech and spoken-word performances, songs and dance. Leaders from CSU, the City of Fort Collins, the Poudre School District and Front Range Community College offered welcome remarks.