“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to modernize our plan offerings and ensure that we are providing the best retirement options for our employees,” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer for CSU Human Resources.

More than a year ago, a shared governance committee was established with members representing faculty, employee councils, and CSU benefits representatives to research all retirement options, investment opportunities and the process. Additionally, Suhr said a national research firm with extensive experience in human resources retirement plan improvements was hired by CSU to assist the committee.

Suhr said the committee was charged with streamlining investment opportunities, examine current investment funds, explore flexibility in investment opportunities, find an easier and less complicated system for employees and work on better educating and engaging employees on retirement options.

To educate employees on the findings of the committee and to gather feedback, Human Resources will host three informational online sessions.

• Friday, April 10, 10 a.m.-noon, https://bluejeans.com/627852440

• Tuesday, April 14, 2-4 p.m., https://bluejeans.com/877503547

• Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m.-noon, https://bluejeans.com/806770803

There will be a recorded session posted to the Human Resources website for those who are unable to attend a live session.