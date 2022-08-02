Human Resources shares designated university holidays for 2022-23

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Aug. 2, 2022

Dear faculty and staff,

The following are days Colorado State University will be closed during the 2022-2023 fiscal year to observe designated legal holidays.

2022-2023

Monday, September 5, 2022

Thursday, November 24

Friday, November 25

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 22

Friday, Dec. 23

Monday, Jan 2, 2023

Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, May 29

Monday, June 19

Monday, July 4, was also a designated holiday.

Some university departments may have responsibilities that require employees to work alternative schedules. Those departments may establish holiday schedules that deviate from the University’s official holiday schedule, with approval from Human Resources. For more information, please refer to pages 2-12 and 3-19 of the Human Resources manual. The manual is available online at https://hr.colostate.edu/hr-community-and-supervisors/operations/manuals-policies-and-forms/.

Student, non-student and administrative professional hourly employees are not eligible for holiday pay. If student, non-student and administrative professional hourly employees work on a day that a holiday is observed, they are compensated only for work actually performed on the day of observance. State classified hourly employees earn holiday pay on a prorated basis. Please contact Human Resources if you have questions related to holiday pay.

Time off for employees to participate in religious services, such as Good Friday, should be charged to annual leave, or the employee may make up the time within the same workweek. Free time off for religious services is not authorized by a Governor’s executive order dated December 1, 1972.

Thank you,

Robyn Fergus

Vice President for Human Resources