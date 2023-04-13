Human Resources Service Center to be temporarily relocated in May

The Human Resources Service Center will be temporarily relocated from Monday, May 15, to Friday, May 19, due to construction in the Howes Street Business Center. For questions about benefits, walk-in service is available at the temporary location at the University Services Center.

University Services Center, fifth floor Suite 521.

The University Services Center is the building immediately south of Howes Street Business Center, just across Myrtle Street. Assistance with benefits is also available by phone and email.

All other Human Resources employees will work remotely during this time. Please contact them via email, phone or Teams for assistance.