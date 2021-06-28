Human Resources provides reunited workplace resources for employees, supervisors

The Colorado State University community is reuniting for Fall 2021, and Human Resources is offering guidance for faculty, staff and supervisors for strategies to return to in-person work or to create hybrid or remote work opportunities.

To help guide decisions about work arrangement flexibility, Human Resources has launched a resource-filled webpage that provides access to information for both supervisors and employees.

Information available on the webpage includes:

• New parking permit options to support flexible and hybrid work arrangements

• Checklists for both employees and supervisors when considering work arrangement options including flexible arrangements, fully remote, fully in-person or a hybrid

• Training for hybrid and remote work arrangement success

• What to expect from a hybrid or remote experience, and what expectations the University will have of employees with these arrangements

New resources will be added to the webpage throughout the summer and fall. This will include the approved telework policy for anyone who may arrange for hybrid or remote work options, as well as information about the platform for employees to voluntarily load their COVID vaccine status, when that database is finalized late summer.