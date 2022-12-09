Human Resources, Office of Equal Opportunity implement improvements to hiring process

Human Resources and the Office of Equal Opportunity are taking strides to improve and streamline the hiring process and attract and retain good employees.

“In today’s job market, speed is a key factor in hiring the right person for a vacant position. Human Resources and the Office of Equal Opportunity are implementing a number of strategies to reduce the timeline from initiating a search to getting a person onboard for many job openings and ensuring we are attracting the best job candidates,” said Brett Anderson, interim vice president for Human Resources.

Accelerated search process

Although not a new tool, the university offers an accelerated search process that is currently underused. Less than 25% of the jobs that qualify for the process are currently plugged into an accelerated search option, which can shave weeks to months off of a typical search.

Qualifications for an accelerated search include administrative professional jobs with a salary cap of up to $80,000. To learn more about the faster option to fill open positions, visit the Office of Equal Opportunity website oeo.colostate.edu/types-of-searches-at-csu.

Signing bonuses can be offered by departments

Like most workplaces, attracting and retaining the right employees for a job is different for the university in the wake of the pandemic. A working group comprised of representatives from Human Resources, the Office of Equal Opportunity and individuals across the university with human resources-related responsibilities recently identified best practices for employee recruitment – including allowing departments and units to offer signing bonuses when hiring for some hard-to-fill jobs.

Signing bonuses can be offered and funded by departments and units for faculty, administrative professional and state classified positions when: