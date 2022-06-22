Human Resources offers inclusive benefits to employees

Building a more inclusive community at Colorado State University is a shared goal, and one that Human Resources embraces through offering inclusive benefits to our faculty and staff.

Employees may be unaware of medical benefits, leave options and wellness programs that are designed specifically to support all gender identities and people of color. While medical insurance benefits are largely dictated by the companies that provide them – such as Anthem, Cigna and Kaiser – the Human Resources office is pushing these partners to expand their resources.

“We believe supporting a diversified workforce is not only the right thing to do, it also enhances productivity, creativity and the professional growth of all employees,” said Robyn Fergus, vice president for Human Resources. “By valuing the strengths that every employee brings to the table, we optimize on our strengths to the benefit of the university and the whole of our collective faculty and staff.”

Examples of inclusive benefits available to employees – entirely dependent upon the medical plan that they choose and other eligibility requirements — include medical insurance coverage options for same or opposite gender legal, civil union and common-law spouses and domestic partners, and other dependents who are eligible, and coverage of hormone therapy. Before selecting a plan, you can consult with your insurance providing company to find a plan that is right for you and your family.

Same sex partners and spouses also qualify for paid parental leave, paid sick leave to care for the needs of a family member, and paid leave to volunteer at their children’s public schools.

All employees may also access the Employee Assistance Program. The program’s partner, ComPsych, offers connections to inclusive mental health resources, including Servicios De La Raza, which provides behavioral health support that is culturally and linguistically responsive in English and Spanish, as well as programs such as Queer Asterisk, The Trevor Project, and the Black Mental Health Alliance.

“The University strongly supports and advocates that the companies that provide medical benefits advance inclusive benefit offerings. Inclusive benefits improve employee health, prevent the onset of medical issues, and promote equity to help all of our employees know that the university values their health and well-being,” said Teri Suhr, who oversees CSU’s benefits programs as the University’s chief total rewards officer.

For a listing of inclusive benefits, see hr.colostate.edu/inclusive-benefits/.

Benefits available to employees are dictated by their classification type, such as administrative professional or state classified, as well as the health plans they select, their full or part-time status, and other factors that define general eligibility for health benefits.