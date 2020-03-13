Human Resources offers employees guidance on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The following message was sent to the Colorado State University community on March 12 by Robyn Fergus, executive director/chief human resources director for the University. Additional information about CSU and the coronavirus can be found at safety.colostate.edu/coronavirus

Dear University Community,

We know there are many questions regarding leave and other employment-related questions following the University’s messaging about COVID-19 planning and decisions.

We have developed FAQs and posted them to our website, www.hrs.colostate.edu/coronavirus.html, where we are also sharing FAQs provided by the state for State Classified employees. Our plan is to update these FAQs frequently over the coming days and weeks as we assess questions and information. Please check this link regularly as we update and expand information in response to your questions and this unfolding situation.

We appreciate your patience as we work to provide you with accurate and thoughtful guidance.