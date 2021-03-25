Hughes redevelopment online information session March 29

CSU’s information session on the Hughes redevelopment set for March 29 from 11 a.m.-noon.
Colorado State University will host an online information session about the Hughes Redevelopment Plan on Monday, March 29. The live webinar is open to the campus community.
The session will be hosted online via Zoom at 11 a.m. Members of the university community can register and access the Zoom link at col.st/JiM7M. The session will also be recorded and captioned for later viewing.
Hughes redevelopment online information session
Date: Monday, March 29
Time: 11 a.m.-noon
Zoom registration: col.st/JiM7M
Topics for this information session will include affordable and attainable housing planned at the site, along with plans to address childcare, public transportation, medical care, community sustainability and open space on the university-owned site where Hughes stadium used to sit.
There will also be an opportunity for Q&A with questions submitted through the Zoom platform.
Panelists for the session will include:
- Brett Anderson, special assistant to the chancellor
- Joyce McConnell, president
- Fred Haberecht, university planner
- Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of media relations and Denver outreach
Questions may be submitted prior to the sessions.
Watch a video about the Hughes Redevelopment Plan here, and read more about the plan here.