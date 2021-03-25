Hughes redevelopment online information session March 29

Topics for this information session will include affordable and attainable housing planned at the site, along with plans to address childcare, public transportation, medical care, community sustainability and open space on the university-owned site where Hughes stadium used to sit.

There will also be an opportunity for Q&A with questions submitted through the Zoom platform.

Panelists for the session will include:

Brett Anderson , special assistant to the chancellor

, special assistant to the chancellor Joyce McConnell , president

, president Fred Haberecht , university planner

, university planner Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of media relations and Denver outreach

Questions may be submitted prior to the sessions .

Watch a video about the Hughes Redevelopment Plan here, and read more about the plan here.