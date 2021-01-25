Hughes property plan addresses equity in housing, transportation, child care and health

The site that once housed Hughes Stadium could soon provide much-needed affordable housing for Colorado State University employees, as well as community health care and child care services, in a project that will also have a positive environmental impact by putting affordable homes, trail connections and open space closer to where people work.

The project is an example of CSU’s efforts over the decades to use its property – in partnership with the City of Fort Collins and private developers – for multifaceted projects that benefit both the campus and the larger community. Examples of past projects include the Rigden Farm neighborhood and shopping center, the Campus West area between Elizabeth Street and City Park, and the CentreTech parcel, which is now home to Columbine Health Systems facilities and other community amenities.

“These are examples of collaborative efforts between the City of Fort Collins and Colorado State University, where the outcomes of that collaboration resulted in a community good,” said University Planner Fred Haberecht, who is among the leaders at CSU working on the Hughes property redevelopment.

In addition to the community and housing benefits planned on the site, almost half of the Hughes acreage would remain open and green space, with connectivity to existing trail infrastructure.

Designed to respond to employee concerns

Aware of the dire need in the community for affordable housing, in 2015 CSU’s President, Tony Frank, appointed a Housing Solutions Task Force. The Hughes project took shape after surveys affirmed that the cost of housing was a major concern for CSU employees.

In 2017, an Employee Voice survey conducted jointly by Classified Personnel Council, Administrative Professional Council and Faculty Council gathered more than 2,000 responses from CSU’s 7,224 active employees at the time – a 27.8% response rate. Housing emerged as one of the top concerns, along with health care, child care, transportation, and the struggle to keep up with the cost of living. Subsequent surveys have shown that housing remains a top priority.

The 2017 survey report noted: “Employees shared how the high cost of housing forces them to live farther from campus, which in turn creates other financial constraints. Many experience housing as a significant strain on their budget, sometimes taking up 50% of their monthly budget, while others are frustrated by their inability to save enough to purchase a home. Employees report experiencing significant stress due to housing challenges.”

One employee quoted in the report said, “I worry about not having enough money for housing and paying other bills. If I can’t pay rent, I worry about being homeless. Which is a reality for me.”

The University took action in 2018 to raise all employee salaries to a living wage. But even at a living wage for the region (at the time a baseline of $30,000 for a salaried employee), many couldn’t afford the cost of housing. It is a concern CSU President Joyce McConnell has heard repeatedly from employees since she joined CSU in 2019.

The Board of Governors of the CSU System, where Frank now serves as chancellor, considered how the 161-acre Hughes property could combine affordable and attainable housing for employees with child care and health care facilities that could also serve the surrounding community. CSU hopes to move forward with the project, which is under discussion with the City of Fort Collins.

Significant community benefits

The project CSU has designed includes more than 70 acres of open green space and connections to the city’s trail system – nearly half the parcel’s total acreage.

In addition to affordable and attainable housing, child care and health care facilities, the project has evolved to also include a transit station to allow employees to easily commute to campus while reducing the university’s overall carbon footprint. Estimates indicate the project would eliminate 1.5 million commuting miles annually, eliminating about 430 metric tons of carbon dioxide emission per year – a 7% reduction in CSU’s commuting carbon impact. In addition, the homes planned for the site include solar-energy and water-saving technology options.

The plan includes a mix of apartments and single-family homes on the site, with 100% of the rental units meeting the federal standard for affordable housing. There will also be homes available for purchase, a portion of which will be “attainable” – priced at or below the market rate in Fort Collins.

All of the housing will give CSU employees preference. The apartments will be rented exclusively to CSU employees until that demand is satisfied and then become available to the community. Homes for sale will have an early-priority period during which CSU employees will have the first chance to buy them. If not all homes are purchased within this window, the remaining ones will be available to the community.

“Our faculty and staff tell us that finding an affordable place to live in Fort Collins is one of their top concerns, so we must pursue every avenue to create housing in our community that’s truly within reach for CSU employees,” said McConnell. “With the Hughes redevelopment project, we will take an important step in making Fort Collins a place where our people can afford to live where they work. When we do that, we make both Fort Collins and CSU stronger and more sustainable.”

CSU is partnering with a private developer selected through the state’s competitive bid process, Lennar, to build the project, but the CSU System is overseeing all aspects of its design, said Brett Anderson, formerly CSU’s vice president for University Advancement who is now managing the Hughes redevelopment as a special assistant to Chancellor Frank.

“The bottom line is that we don’t believe this should just be a city for rich people,” Anderson said. “This project is about delivering affordable and attainable housing that supports our community goals of equity and sustainability. Working with Lennar gives us the ability to deliver the housing and community benefits while still returning significant value to the Colorado taxpayers who own this land.”

The Hughes property is uniquely primed for the project because it’s already connected to the city’s infrastructure.

“This is a project that already has major utilities in place, unlike the sprawling greenfield developments further from the core of the city,” Haberecht said. “In many regards, this is a more sustainable development because it is tying into the existing city infrastructure.”

He echoed the reality-check recognized over time by City staff and other Fort Collins leaders: that despite the green grasses growing on the site since the stadium’s demolition, this is a former gravel pit and parking lot with underground remnants of the massive concrete stadium that occupied the land for half a century.

“This is not pristine land or open space with unique qualities – this is a redevelopment project,” Haberecht said. “This is a project on land that was a sports venue surrounded by parking lots that is an infill piece of land, with adjacent development that is often of a higher intensity and density than what is proposed on the old stadium and parking lot site.”