How to submit your proposals for the 2022 International Symposium

The 2022 edition will mark the third year of CSU’s International Symposium. It’s slated for Feb. 15-17, and will feature a combination of in-person events in the Lory Student Center as well as Zoom sessions.

It comes after a year and a half where leaving the country hasn’t been commonplace. Kathleen Fairfax, the vice provost for International Affairs, said this could lead to some interesting discussions since people have had to adapt to doing research without traveling, such as by analyzing climate change through GIS data rather than actually going to the Arctic Circle to take samples.

“Travel used to be what everyone associated with international,” she said. “You have to travel to experience places and bring people there, etc. But, there’s a lot of ways international research can happen without travel, so it will be interesting to see the creative ways people have managed to keep their work alive.”