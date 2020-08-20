How to study (safely) at Morgan Library

Colorado State University has countless traditions that connect students with each other to build our vibrant community, like meeting the lovable CAM the Ram during finals week or painting the A on Horsetooth Rock. One popular experience that has united countless students across the years is studying at Morgan Library.

Many students will be juggling hybrid, online and in-person classes, so it’s more important than ever for the CSU Libraries to provide a central location for students with plenty of space to spread out.

The CSU Libraries has been carefully planning how to adapt our spaces and services so students can continue to rely on our physical and virtual spaces and services, at Morgan Library as well as the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library. But we need everyone’s help to do it!