How to study (safely) at Morgan Library

CSU Libraries has been adapting its spaces and services so students can continue to use physical and virtual spaces and services. Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photos
Colorado State University has countless traditions that connect students with each other to build our vibrant community, like meeting the lovable CAM the Ram during finals week or painting the A on Horsetooth Rock. One popular experience that has united countless students across the years is studying at Morgan Library.
Many students will be juggling hybrid, online and in-person classes, so it’s more important than ever for the CSU Libraries to provide a central location for students with plenty of space to spread out.
The CSU Libraries has been carefully planning how to adapt our spaces and services so students can continue to rely on our physical and virtual spaces and services, at Morgan Library as well as the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library. But we need everyone’s help to do it!
Before you go to Morgan Library
Study tables and computer stations have been spaced out to make social distancing easier at Morgan Library.
1. Remember your RamCard and your mask
A RamCard is required to enter the building to help the Morgan Library maintain an appropriate number of visitors. Swipe yours at the entrance to get in.
Following county and state guidelines, everyone in the building is required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth. Food and drinks are welcome at Morgan Library. Remember to put your mask back on after eating or drinking.
2. Go solo or go small
A lot of students prefer to study solo, which makes it easier to practice preventative health behaviors. If students need a group study session, the CSU Libraries encourages groups be kept as small as possible, because avoiding large gatherings is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
3. Book a study room
Students can book one of 23 study rooms available for reservation through the Libraries’ website, for up to three hours a day and up to seven days in advance.
While you’re at Morgan Library
There are more than 40 disinfectant stations throughout the Morgan Library for students to clean their space.
1. Pick your favorite study spot and clean surfaces before sitting down
Study tables and computer stations have been spaced out so that there is at least six feet between students to make social distancing easier.
Students can clean their space using supplies provided at more than 40 disinfectant stations placed throughout the Morgan Library.
The Cube will remain closed for fall semester, so Morgan Library does not offer a 24/7 study space at this time. Check the Libraries website for the current hours of operation for other areas and locations.
2. Check out books and technology
As always, students can check out books, calculators, whiteboard markers, chargers and more at the Loan & Reserve Desk on the first floor. Technology checkouts are cleaned each time they return to the desk, and books are quarantined for 72 hours before being reshelved.
3. Use our online resources and services to complete your assignments
The CSU Libraries has a robust collection of online books, databases, and help services on our website that are at your fingertips 24 hours a day, wherever you are – on campus, off campus, or even out of state. You don’t need to be at a library to use library resources and services.
Above all, when visiting Morgan Library, remember the CSU Libraries is more than just our physical spaces on campus. Wherever you’re learning, the Libraries is there.