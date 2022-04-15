How to celebrate I Love CSU Day

On April 18, we celebrate all that connects us as a green and gold community. Check out the following ways to celebrate your Ram Pride this year.
All day: Wear GREEN.
All day: Share on social why you love CSU using #ILoveCSUDay.
All day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Swing by the LSC Plaza for some sweet swag.
2:30-4 p.m.: Stop at the Smith Alumni Center for cookies, photo opps, and selfies with CAM the Ram!
6 – 7:30 p.m.: Happy Hours across Denver:
- The Sportsbook Bar and Grill, Greenwood Village.
- Frolic Brewing Company, Westminster.
- Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company, Lafayette.
Learn more
Find out more about I Love CSU Day and check out local businesses that are showing their love for CSU with some great deals on April 18 by visiting alumni.colostate.edu/i-love-csu-day.