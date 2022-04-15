How to celebrate I Love CSU Day

On April 18, we celebrate all that connects us as a green and gold community. Check out the following ways to celebrate your Ram Pride this year.

All day: Wear GREEN.

All day: Share on social why you love CSU using #ILoveCSUDay.

All day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Swing by the LSC Plaza for some sweet swag.

2:30-4 p.m.: Stop at the Smith Alumni Center for cookies, photo opps, and selfies with CAM the Ram!

4-6 p.m.: Happy Hour at the Ramskeller at CSU – $1 off beers on tap! Register here.

6 – 7:30 p.m.: Happy Hours across Denver:

  • The Sportsbook Bar and Grill, Greenwood Village.
  • Frolic Brewing Company, Westminster.
  • Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company, Lafayette.

Register here.

Learn more

Find out more about I Love CSU Day and check out local businesses that are showing their love for CSU with some great deals on April 18 by visiting alumni.colostate.edu/i-love-csu-day.

