How does CSU speak to you? Feedback sought on future of internal communications

The Division of University Marketing and Communications is inviting current CSU employees and students to share their experience with internal communications by participating in a survey or discussion group this spring.

This feedback will inform several significant changes in MarComm in the coming year, as the division rolls out a new university email system and implements elements of the Courageous Strategic Transformation, including the reimagining of CSU’s brand.

How can I provide feedback?

Visit the internal communications web page to take the anonymous survey or to sign up for a discussion group. Participants will have the option to be entered in a raffle to win a variety of CSU swag prizes.

The electronic survey is available as a link and can be viewed in both English and Spanish. Print copies of the survey are also available in Spanish and English at the loan desk of the Morgan Library or via campus mail by request.

Eight one-hour slots are available in March for interested employees and students to participate in a discussion group about internal communications. These groups are limited to 10 people and are intended for specific audiences to establish a comfortable, open environment for participants. A mix of virtual and in-person opportunities are available. Additional sessions will be scheduled if interest exceeds available slots.

What is internal communications?

Internal communications include messages from CSU administration, divisions, departments and colleges to current students and employees. These messages are delivered through email, social media, SOURCE, websites and other channels.

Who is collecting this information and why?

The survey and discussion groups are part of a project by Presidential Leadership Fellow Erika Benti to assess CSU’s strengths and weaknesses in its internal communications and make recommendations for the future. Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Yolanda Bevill serves as Erika’s mentor and is excited to incorporate this feedback from CSU employees and students into MarComm’s work.

In the coming year, MarComm will launch a new email system called Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which will allow communicators across CSU’s campuses to better refine their audiences and incorporate more media types into their messages. MarComm will also embark on an effort to reimagine CSU’s brand, as outlined in the Courageous Strategic Transformation, to celebrate the innovative work of its students, faculty, staff and alumni towards a thriving planet and flourishing humanity. The feedback collected in the survey and discussion groups will help inform these upcoming projects.