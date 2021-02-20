Housing and Dining Services staff go the extra mile to support students placed in quarantine and isolation

When Colorado State University students living in campus housing are notified that they have tested positive for COVID-19, or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive, things move quickly. And it can be stressful, often requiring students to gather their belongings at a moment’s notice and move into a different room, where they will spend 10-14 days away from others to slow the spread of the virus.

But over the past 11 months, Housing and Dining Services staff have worked hard to make those sudden relocations as smooth as possible, and students have expressed appreciation for employees who have gone the extra mile during the quarantine/isolation process. (“Quarantine” is the term used for someone who may have been exposed (a close contact); “isolation” is used for someone who has tested positive and/or been symptomatic. Both mean having no contact with other people.)

It starts when public health staff members from the COVID Contact Team in CSU’s Environmental Health Services are notified of a positive test or possible exposure, through the COVID Reporter. They initiate the contact tracing process and notify the student that they’ll be hearing from someone in Housing and Dining Services about relocating if necessary.

About the process

John Malsam, associate director for occupancy management in HDS, handles relocations, which are ideally completed within a few hours. He identifies a vacant unit reserved for quarantine/isolation.

Students are typically sent to a secured wing of Corbett Hall with its own ventilation system, with any overflow assigned to a CSU apartment or even University Inn, as was necessary at times last fall. At one point last semester, there were about 140 students in quarantine or isolation, with the two categories housed on separate floors of Corbett.

Units used for quarantine/isolation are thoroughly cleaned by Environmental Services — one of several key partners in the process — and left empty for 48-72 hours before being used again.

“People think this is a typical 9-to-5 job,” said environmental technician Eddie Camarena. “But it goes beyond that, because when we disinfect, we’re saving people’s lives and helping people get better.”

Malsam contacts the student to outline the procedure, answer questions, talk about what to pack and find out what other needs they’ll have, from dietary restrictions to excused absences from in-person classes. He also deploys a driver to transport the student to the new temporary quarters in a specially equipped van with a plastic screen between the passenger and the driver. (One student being quarantined sent his family a Snapchat photo from the back seat, saying, “I’m in a ’rona van!”)

Malsam credits Jose Rosales of HDS Facilities with retrofitting the van.

“This wasn’t using Saran Wrap or cut-up trash bags taped to the inside of the van,” Malsam said. “This was done professionally.”