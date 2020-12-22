Housing & Dining Services staff help to ease transitions

When students move to campus, the transition involves new experiences for many who may be living away from home for the first time. This academic year has been especially challenging with so many unknowns due to COVID-19. Throughout this fall semester, Housing & Dining Services staff has been vigilant and attentive to help students feel comfortable and normalize this new on-campus living experience.

At all levels — from student staff to professional staff — a genuine desire to help students has kept the momentum going through the semester, and it has paid off in helping students remain on campus until Fall Break. Braiden Hall Resident Assistant Hanane Assougdam has a close relationship with her residents and does all she can despite the challenging circumstances.

“My No. 1 goal this semester was to help my residents have the best freshman year experience because if I got to enjoy mine, they should be able to enjoy theirs,” Assougdam said. “Whenever I talk about my residents, I refer to them as my ‘besties,’ and that’s because I learned a lot about them and made the most out of our new normal lives together in the halls.”

Assougdam exudes enthusiasm as she talks about her residents and the impact she hopes to have on their lives and academic careers. She added: “It’s very rewarding when they come to talk to me or want to stop by and tell me about their day. It’s all about providing opportunities to get to know each other, giving them resources, and even just having a conversation with them that makes a difference.”

Assougdam’s first-year RA experience hasn’t played out exactly the way she anticipated, however in some ways she said it’s better.

“Some may say that COVID has made being an RA very hard, and there’s truth to that, but it made it very real as well,” she said. “It has allowed me to step back and know that everything isn’t always going to go as planned.”