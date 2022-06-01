Host of activities scheduled for Pride Month in June

Select Pride Month events

For registration, information and a complete list of Pride Month events, visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.

Saturday, June 11| CSU LGBTQIA Employee Network Happy Hour

Audience: CSU employees and guests | Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Location: New Belgium Brewery

Join the LGBTQIA Employee Network for the Pride Month kick-off social event. learn more

Sunday, June 12 | Place Them on the Altar

Audience: Open to all | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Lory Student Center Theatre at CSU

Take part in a night of music, poetry and ritual exploring nonbinary identity, all by composer Silen Wellington (they/he). Tessa Romano (they/them) will perform nonbinary cabaret songs about coming out, expression through hair, and gender affirming language. Playground Ensemble will perform with Silen’s poetry exploring the paradox of being both de-sexualized and hyper-sexualized as a transgender person, divulging and releasing the harassment they’ve experienced from cisgender men on dating apps. Email swellingtoncomposer@gmail.com for questions or to volunteer for a comp ticket.

Wednesday, June 15 | Safe Zone Training

Audience: CSU employees and alumni | Time: 1-4:30 p.m. | Location: Zoom

The Pride Resource Center’s Safe Zone Training is a 3.5-hour training program with the objective of reducing homophobia, transphobia and cisheterosexism at CSU and in the surrounding community, thereby making CSU and Northern Colorado a safer environment for all community members across sexual orientations, romantic orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and intersections of identities. register

Wednesday, June 15 | LGBTQ+ Community Hike

Audience: Open to all, 12+ | Time: 5-7 p.m. | Host: City of Fort Collins’ Natural Areas

Explore natural areas and their importance to the local ecosystems and impact on mental health and wellness. Topics will vary. Hikes are intended to be a safe and inclusive space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to gather. Allies are welcome, please be mindful of the safe space. 2-3 miles; easy-moderate. calendar and registration

Thursday, June 16 | Don’t Say Gay Night

Audience: Open to all | Host: Old Firehouse Books

Old Firehouse Books is hosting a pride event night (“Don’t Say Gay Night”) on June 16. The event is welcome to everyone and will host free book giveaways, 25% off books by queer authors, and a cash prize at the end of the night. Along with the giveaways, there will be free tea from Happy Lucky’s Teahouse.

Saturday, June 18 | Pride at the Market

Audience: Open to all | Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Location: County Courthouse Parking Lot | Host: Larimer County

Join Larimer County for Pride at the Market, a special farmers market day highlighting the LGBTQIA community and celebrating Pride Month.

Tuesday, June 21 | R Story Time

Audience: Open to all, 21+ | Time: 7 p.m. | Location: R Bar, Fort Collins

Join for R Story Time, an open mic event hosted at R Bar, Fort Collins’ LGBTQIA bar/club. Come share and hype up personal 5-minute stories, poetry, or slam centered around a monthly LGBTQ theme. June’s theme is “It’s a Riot, Not a Party.”

Friday, June 24 | LGBTQIA Employee Network: Queer Brunch

Audience: CSU Employees | Time: 9-10:30 a.m. | Location: Office of Inclusive Excellence (Corner of Shields and Laurel streets)

Join the LGBTQIA Employee Network for our Pride Month version of Queer Coffee; casual community building time for LGBTQIA faculty and staff held on the last Friday of every month. learn more

June 25 and 26 | Denver PrideFest

Audience: Open to all | Time: All Day | Location: Denver Civic Center Park | Host: The Center on Colfax

The Pride Resource Center will be tabling at Denver PrideFest on Saturday and Sunday. Stop by to connect and pick up some CSU Rainbow Ram items. Those interested in volunteering in tabling should email pride_rc@mail.colostate.edu.

July 10-14 | SPLASH Youth Pride Week

SPLASH Youth of Northern Colorado serves LGBTQIA+ youth ages 5-24, their families, schools and community connections by providing support, resources, referrals, social belongingness and special events. learn more

Friday, July 15 | NoCo Pride March

Audience: Open to all | Time: 5:30 p.m. | Location: Old Town Square Fort Collins | Host: NoCo SafeSpace

Join NoCo SafeSpace for their fourth annual NoCo Pride March. Find CSU’s presence by looking for the Rainbow Ram flag and join the march. learn more

Saturday, July 16 | NoCo Pride in the Park

Audience: Open to all | Location: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins | Host: NoCo Equality

Northern Colorado Equality will be hosting its local Pride events this July. More information to come soon. learn more