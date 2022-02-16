Honoring the life of Chancellor Emeritus Joe Blake

A high-profile son of Denver, Blake graduated from East High School and returned to his home state after earning his bachelor’s degree in English literature from Dartmouth College. He then attended law school at the University of Colorado and was part of the executive management team that led the development of Highlands Ranch south of Denver.

He worked for nearly a decade as president and chief executive officer of the influential Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, striving to diversify the regional economy and strengthen ties between business and civic leadership. Along the way, Blake helped bring Major League Baseball to Colorado and served on the boards of many philanthropic organizations. For his tireless work and community advocacy, Blake was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in 2017.

Former Chair of the CSU System Board of Governors Doug Jones, a close friend of Blake’s, said he epitomized community leadership.

“He was always about community first and himself second, and he always found common ground with people. He had an amazing career – what he’s done and where he’s been,” said Jones, noting Blake’s early career as an FBI agent and legislative aide on Capitol Hill, his integral role in creating Highlands Ranch, and his leadership at the Chamber and the CSU System. “Somehow Joe Blake was always able to connect the dots with people, and it was because he genuinely loved humans, he loved people, and he loved Denver. Nobody loved this community more than Joe Blake, and he truly gave as his time, talent, and treasure. Everybody he touched, he left them with a smile, and I am honored, fortunate, and lucky to have spent so much time with him.”

In his System leadership roles, Blake helped shape policies that allowed the CSU System to successfully weather the Great Recession. Later, that groundwork helped the System’s campuses get through financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also developed a critical strategic plan for the System and supported the successful launch of CSU Global, the nation’s first fully online public university.

In his emeritus role, the former chancellor remained a champion of CSU’s land-grant mission in Colorado community engagement, economic development, and higher-education access and opportunities for students, including as chair of CSU’s Master of Tourism Management program.

“Joe Blake’s commitment to higher education made an incredible impact on all of the CSU System’s Universities. More importantly he improved the lives of our students and the citizens of Colorado. We are grateful for his leadership and grace,” said Kim Jordan, chair of the CSU System Board of Governors.