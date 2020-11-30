Higher level of COVID-19 restrictions in place

Editor’s note: This message was sent to all Colorado State University faculty, staff and students by the Pandemic Preparedness Team on Nov. 24.
The Pandemic Preparedness Team met with Larimer County this morning to obtain guidance on how Larimer County’s shift to level red restrictions at 5 p.m. today impacts in-person activities and services on all of our campuses.
The new restrictions dictate that all employees who can work remotely are required to do so; the university is required to meet limited capacity in all spaces. This is a mandate that only employees whose duties must be performed on a campus report to work in person.This is not a shift to essential employee-only status, but is a new, more restrictive limitation on building and room capacity.
All employees who can work remotely should do so; we recognize that many units and offices have already made this shift and communicated it to their employees. Faculty, staff and student employees are directed to work with their supervisors to determine their status.
Questions from supervisors may be emailed to the Pandemic Preparedness Team at pandemic_preparedness_team@Mail.colostate.edu.
The county’s guidance restricts capacity in buildings and rooms and impacts multiple university services, as outlined below.
- Office, academic spaces and work areas are limited to 10 percent of capacity (by room or area) or fewer than 10 people, whichever number is lower. Physical distancing of 6 feet between people must be maintained and should be the final determining factor of the capacity of any space. If ten people or fewer in a room still does not enable physical distancing, the capacity must be dictated by physical distancing requirements.
- Exceptions may be made as necessary for life and safety, or critical infrastructure.
- Research is allowed to continue as currently permitted without changes, while meeting public health guidance.
- Academic laboratories, classrooms and other learning spaces must follow this guidance.
- The Lory Student Center will remain open until nightly until 9 p.m., providing spaces for students to study. Retail spaces are limited to 50 percent capacity or 25 people by room or area, whichever number is lower. This impacts services such as the bookstore and other businesses in the Lory Student Center. More information will be shared as services are evaluated at https://lsc.colostate.edu/.
- Food services must provide only delivery or take out; no dining in-person onsite is permitted. Look for information at https://lsc.colostate.edu/ and https://housing.colostate.edu/dining/ as it becomes available.
- All indoor events and entertainment are canceled until further notice.
- Larimer County Public Health and the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team are reviewing state guidance as it applies to intercollegiate athletics (which is different guidance from K-12 and recreational athletic events).
CSU Libraries move to virtual only and pick-up services
In light of the recent updates to Larimer County public health guidelines and the transition to Level Red, Severe Risk, the CSU Libraries moved to online only and virtual services on Nov. 25.
This means the physical spaces will be closed, including the Morgan Library and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library. Staff will be providing drop-off and pick-up services in the Morgan Library lobby daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Please check the website for exact hours due to holiday closures and reduced hours.
Nearly all services remain unchanged, as many are already delivered virtually.
Most critical services are still operating normally for the CSU community, including:
- Help services via chat, email, virtual consultations
- Interlibrary loan
- Item hold and pick up for physical materials
- Laptop 7-day checkout
- Course reserve
- Online collections and resources (databases, e-books, streaming media, etc.
The latest service updates are available on the website: Service Updates & Resources.
- The Student Rec Center, including the swimming pool, as well as other gym or exercise programs, are limited to 10 percent capacity or 10 people in rooms or areas, whichever is lower. Reservations are required to enter these facilities, and each person much provide contact information for contact tracing purposes. Additional information will be communicated on the Student Rec Center website in the coming days at https://csurec.colostate.edu/.
- Morgan Library and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library have moved to remote and curbside services only. Additional information is communicated at https://lib.colostate.edu/.
- The Health Network continues to focus on online and telehealth options for students seeking medical, counseling, psychiatry and other services, unless face-to-face appointments are merited. The pharmacy remains open and curbside pickup is encouraged. Services provided in the building, including physical therapy, are restricted to 50 percent capacity of buildings and rooms or 10 people, whichever number is lower. Students should always call (970) 491-7121 before coming to the Health and Medical Center. More information is available at https://health.colostate.edu/.
- Saliva screening and nasal swab testing on our campuses will not be impacted.
Information on CSU COVID screening and other details about the university’s response to COVID-19 is available at https://covid.colostate.edu/.
More information about Larimer County’s restrictions is available at https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/safer-at-home.
The Pandemic Preparedness Team and county officials will continue to assess case levels and state and county guidance as the Fall semester ends and plans for Spring semester are finalized and communicate any changes to university status or operations.