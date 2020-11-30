Higher level of COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Pandemic Preparedness Team met with Larimer County this morning to obtain guidance on how Larimer County’s shift to level red restrictions at 5 p.m. today impacts in-person activities and services on all of our campuses.

The new restrictions dictate that all employees who can work remotely are required to do so; the university is required to meet limited capacity in all spaces. This is a mandate that only employees whose duties must be performed on a campus report to work in person.This is not a shift to essential employee-only status, but is a new, more restrictive limitation on building and room capacity.

All employees who can work remotely should do so; we recognize that many units and offices have already made this shift and communicated it to their employees. Faculty, staff and student employees are directed to work with their supervisors to determine their status.

Questions from supervisors may be emailed to the Pandemic Preparedness Team at pandemic_preparedness_team@Mail.colostate.edu.

The county’s guidance restricts capacity in buildings and rooms and impacts multiple university services, as outlined below.