Help Toys For Tots puts smiles on kids’ faces

The fourth annual Toys For Tots drive on the Colorado State University campus, like so many other things in 2020, had to adapt during the pandemic. But the need for toys during the upcoming holiday season has not changed and, if anything, has increase

“With the economic downturn due to the pandemic as well as the Cameron Peak Fire, the need for donations is expected to be much more than in prior years,” said Janet Mabon, a CSU employee who first brought Toys For Tots to campus in 2017. “Your generosity and kindness during these challenging times is greatly appreciated.”

Lots of area dropoff locations

Unlike past years, when students, faculty and staff could bring toys and drop them off at locations across campus, those interested in providing toys are asked to take them to any of the 15 Fort Collins dropoff locations. There are also two in Wellington, one in Windsor and two in Loveland.

You can also donate cash online, which will then be used to purchase toys for kids in age groups most in need, such as teenagers and infants.

The CSU community has been extremely generous in the past, donating hundreds of toys each year since the program was introduced on campus by Mabon and her husband. The deadline for donations is Dec. 18.