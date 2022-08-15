Help name the CSU Spur kitten!

When visitors walk into the Vida building at CSU Spur, they’re met by a 9-foot kitten statue in the lobby. The CSU Spur kitten is more than an adorable face, it’s also an educational tool. If you walk up to the kitten’s face, it will purr or meow, but if you walk up behind the kitten, it will hiss or growl to communicate that it isn’t the best way to greet an animal.

But the unofficial mascot of CSU Spur hasn’t yet been named, so CSU Spur put out a call to partners, organizations, and nonprofits in the 80216-zip code in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea community to each submit a name for the kitten – now those names are going to a vote of the people!.

From Aug. 13-26, the public is invited to join the CSU Spur kitten naming contest! Vote online at csuspur.org/nameourkitten or in-person at CSU Spur, 4817 National Western Drive, Denver, CO 80216.

The kitten name nominations are as follows: