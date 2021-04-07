Hasan Minhaj to virtually speak at CSU for APIDA Heritage Month

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is virtually speaking at CSU on Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m.
Hasan Minhaj, a Peabody Award-winning comedian known for his work on The Daily Show and Netflix’s Patriot Act, is the keynote speaker for Colorado State University’s APIDA — Asian Pacific Islander Desi American — Heritage Month.
APIDA Heritage Month
Minhaj is scheduled to speak Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration information is available at apacc.colostate.edu. Registration is limited to 3,000 people. The talk is hosted by CSU’s Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, which is planning several additional events for APIDA Heritage Month.
Minhaj currently stars in Patriot Act, a weekly comedy series from Netflix that explores the modern cultural and political landscape. He worked on The Daily Show as a senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018. In 2017, Minhaj was the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
He has won Peabody Awards in 2019 for Patriot Act and in 2018 for his standup comedy special Homecoming King.
APIDA Heritage Month festivities
The Asian Pacific American Cultural Center also is hosting a variety of activities and events throughout the month of April.
Eriko Tsogo, a Mongolian American cross-disciplinary artist, is taking part in a virtual talk on Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m., on culture and identity in contemporary Mongolian art.
Tsogo is based in Denver and Mongolia and has had numerous art shows, curatorial projects and art residencies. Her work is scheduled for permanent exhibition at the Meow Wolf Museum in Denver in 2021. Registration information is available at apacc.colostate.edu.
The Aspen Grille in the Lory Student Center is providing an APIDA-inspired menu April 6-9. The menu features dishes from India such as lentil soup, pork vindaloo, and chicken biryani.
APIDA Heritage Month also will feature virtual talks and drop-ins, including an APACC alumni event on April 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Zoom and an Adoptee Connections event on April 22.
On April 20, APACC will host a discussion on anti-blackness in the APIDA community as part of its regular “Chai to Understand” talks on Zoom.