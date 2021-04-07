Hasan Minhaj to virtually speak at CSU for APIDA Heritage Month

Minhaj is scheduled to speak Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration information is available at apacc.colostate.edu. Registration is limited to 3,000 people. The talk is hosted by CSU’s Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, which is planning several additional events for APIDA Heritage Month.

Minhaj currently stars in Patriot Act, a weekly comedy series from Netflix that explores the modern cultural and political landscape. He worked on The Daily Show as a senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018. In 2017, Minhaj was the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

He has won Peabody Awards in 2019 for Patriot Act and in 2018 for his standup comedy special Homecoming King.