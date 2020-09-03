Guest column: Targeted surveillance mitigating COVID-19 spread at Colorado State University

Colorado State University has a long history of investigating infectious disease outbreaks and is known for research exploring the complex interplay of pathogens, disease vectors, and the ecosystems in which transmissions occur. CSU is focused on translation of those findings into practical solutions used by farmers, pet owners, and patients.

Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., CSU had already made large strategic investments in diagnostics and early warning environmental surveillance systems for diseases affecting humans, livestock, companion animals and animals in the wild. Coupled with a faculty experienced with investigating and managing disease outbreaks, CSU was well positioned to become a leader in the fight against this disease.

That this promise is being realized became evident when CSU was recently named with Harvard and Johns Hopkins as one of the 10 “best universities solving the coronavirus pandemic,” citing over 100 investigators working on more than 25 projects to combat the virus. The hallmark of CSU’s efforts has been leveraging broad collaborative teams to tackle an even broader spectrum of challenges associated with this pandemic.

CSU jumped into action early to address a vulnerable population already known to be at highest risk of death due to COVID-19: older adults living in skilled nursing facilities. A team of experts led by Drs. Nicole Ehrhart and Greg Ebel conducted one of the first surveillance projects aimed at protecting the workforce caring for seniors in those facilities.