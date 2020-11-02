Guest Column: How faculty can create inclusive classrooms to uphold free speech

Our country is a day away from a very contentious presidential election, and many of our faculty, staff, and students are feeling this contention in their homes, classes, and interactions with colleagues. We recognize that for many faculty and students the thought of this tension existing in the classroom brings much fear and uncertainty.

While students and faculty may utilize their First Amendment rights in a physical, or virtual, classroom setting, an inclusive classroom takes a proactive role in organizing thoughtful engagement based around shared understanding of the ground rules, goals of dialogue, and the Principles of Community.

As a public institution, Colorado State University has the opportunity, responsibility, and legal obligation to uphold the First Amendment through both individual and group freedom of speech. We must also acknowledge the inherent tension that exists between our First Amendment rights and the potential harm exercising those rights can cause to others.

With free speech comes the responsibility of knowing how speech can be used to harm, silence, and promote erasure of people and ideas. By utilizing their free speech and understanding its impact, students can hone their logic, stand in solidarity for or against topics, speak truth to power, and better advocate for issues they deeply care about.

We want faculty and students to use the classroom to create intentional learning environments where we can discuss difficult and at times controversial topics. This can be accomplished through proactive strategies to empower faculty in creating such environments. As diversity educators on campus, we will weigh in and address the question: “How can faculty intentionally create inclusive classrooms which promote dialogue and uphold free speech?”

Classroom strategies

Ria Vigil, assistant vice president for diversity