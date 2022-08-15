Guest column: A welcome message from Interim President Rick Miranda

Welcome to all our new CSU students and families!

Move-In Week brings thousands of first-year students (and their stuff) to campus over the course of a few short days. By the end of this week, they’ll all have moved into their halls, have joined in the Ram Welcome Convocation, and be looking ahead to the start of classes. But between then and now, there will be lines of cars on the streets, crowded parking lots, and many, many last-minute trips to Target.

And while it sometimes feels chaotic when we’re in the middle of it, Move-In actually is a well-orchestrated dance that our staff starts planning months in advance. They’ve coordinated the timing, lined up an army of volunteers, and prepped our hall staff with the aim of making this annual migration run as smoothly as possible for all involved.

As interim president of Colorado State University, I want to take this opportunity to offer a big thanks to all of our employees and volunteers who are working so hard this week to make our new Rams feel at home. Your willingness to help carry boxes and answer questions sends a strong message to our students and their families about what we value and expect as a University community. This is a place where we want all of our students to feel welcome and that they belong – and it’s a place where we show up for one another when there’s work to get done.

I also want to thank all those who worked throughout the summer months to set the stage as part of orientation; those who have been part of the admissions, advising, and student support process; and those who have had a hand in getting our residence halls, classrooms, facilities, and grounds ready for all the activity ahead. And I want to recognize the faculty and academic teams that have been planning and preparing to offer all these students an education that truly fuels their minds and spirits.

When you have some time to pause and reflect, I hope you will also read the words offered here in SOURCE in the coming days by my colleagues – our college deans and Interim Provost Jan Nerger. They have some wonderful insights on the academic experience and how to get the most from it. Whether you’re a student, parent, or employee, it’s all a great reminder that we’re not just welcoming individual students. This is the start of an entirely new CSU class – carrying on a tradition of learning and campus life that’s been thriving and growing for 152 years.

I’m grateful to be part of the CSU community, and I’m looking forward to carrying a few boxes myself this week. See you out there!

Rick Miranda

Interim President of Colorado State University