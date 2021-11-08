Fred Haberecht will tell you that he doesn’t have a favorite tree on campus.

“Oh, I love all my trees. How can you say which child you love the best? They all have such different personalities,” he will tell you.

But when Haberecht walks around the corner behind the Wagar Building and you see his eyes search for the outstretched branches of a glorious American Elm, it’s clear where his favor rests. “This is our most lovable tree,” he says quietly; almost reverently. “This is the tree you would most want to hug.”

For 20 years, Haberecht has been the guardian of the trees at Colorado State University. And the buildings and spaces. And the people. You’ve seen him in meetings for topics ranging from bicycle safety to construction projects to crisis management. He’s played a key role in solemn ceremonies, sporting events and campus emergencies. He is well known as the collaborator, the peacemaker, and often, the voice of reason. People rarely use his last name – they don’t need to. Just say, “Fred,” and most everyone will know who you’re talking about.

In December, Haberecht will retire from CSU after two decades of dedicated and impactful service to the University and surrounding community. Haberecht joined the Facilities Management team as a landscape architect, but his responsibilities quickly morphed into a more general campus planning role. His goal has always been to create, protect and preserve the physical spaces on campus that set the stage for lifelong stories. The Oval. The free speech zone. Danforth Chapel. The Great Green. The campus arboretum. The University Center for the Arts.