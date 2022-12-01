Groundbreaking new partnership between College Track and the CSU System will focus on equity, building community

Preparing for a college fair in September, Alliyah Mejia Hernandez, an 11th grader at Aurora’s Rangeview High School, came up with questions for the admissions counselors she would meet there.

Can you talk about financial aid and scholarship opportunities?

How does diversity look on your campus?

What options are there for study abroad?

Weeks later, she could remember many responses, and she had a better sense of the colleges she was considering. Equally important was the feeling she had after leaving the event. No one in her family had a college degree, and yet she had been there, at the Denver Coliseum, navigating the room and gathering information. She’d had a new experience, adding to a framework of college preparation and confidence she started building in 9th grade at the outset of a decade-long program offered by College Track.

“It’s much more than a college prep program,” Hernandez said of the national nonprofit. “Every year is about taking these baby steps. One of the biggest things for me is the community. They create such a safe space.”

College Track, based in Oakland, California, currently works with Hernandez and about 250 other Colorado high school students, most of them aspiring first-generation college graduates, at centers it operates in Aurora and Denver. Now, the organization’s work in the state is poised to expand significantly under a new, multi-dimensional partnership involving College Track and the Colorado State University System.

The wide-ranging partnership, announced Dec. 1 at a meeting of the CSU System Board of Governors, will relocate College Track’s Denver center to the CSU Spur campus in north Denver while creating a pathway for at least 25 College Track students each year to pursue bachelor’s degrees at one of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said the agreement between the two organizations reflects both shared values and complementary strengths.

“This partnership establishes a new model for supporting students and introducing them to a range of academic and career possibilities,” Frank said. “The three campuses in the CSU System share with College Track a deep commitment to increasing access and opportunity for students, regardless of their backgrounds. The work we will be doing together will lead to significant benefits, both in the lives of students and their families, and in the strength of our communities.”