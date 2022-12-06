Gravity ‘kind of a bummer,’ but astronaut Lindgren back in Earth shape with help from fellow Ram Anderson

CSU connections

“I came to Johnson Space Center about a year ago, and that was the first time that I had met Kjell in person, but I’ve been a fan of space for a while and had learned about Kjell a couple years before,” Anderson said. “From the Air Force to CSU, being a doctor and to the Astronaut Corps, I had a connection with him because of those things.”

In one of his first conversations with Anderson, Lindgren realized it was a “Ramily” reunion.

“I was excited to hear you were a fellow Ram,” Lindgren said to Anderson during the call. “I think we’ve been very strong in terms of our strength coaching and our athletic training, but having her here as a part of the team has pointed out just how incredibly vital it is to have that physical therapy perspective.”

Anderson does PT work with the Army and Air Force, but her main focus is the corps of 53 active astronauts and 10 astronaut candidates in training. But working with medical doctors like Lindgren gives her another perspective.

“When you’re working with someone who has that experience at the physician level, seeking their input is so important,” she said. “Like, ‘What do you feel like is going on? What do you think you need to work on?’ They’re really good at tapping into that.”

On both of his space flight missions, Lindgren has encountered a fellow CSU standout.

“I have encountered this kind of connection a couple of times here with Danielle and then also during my last flight,” Lindgren said. “Dr. Susan Bailey, who works in Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences (at CSU), she had a research project aboard the space station during my last mission that I actually got to be a subject for.”

Lindgren hopes to return to Fort Collins in the spring and if Anderson joins him, he has a lunch place in mind: “My favorite place to eat is the (temporarily closed) Pickle Barrel. When I visit I always make sure that I stop by there.”