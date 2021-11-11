Graduate students showcase exceptional work

Colorado State University graduate students showcased an exceptional body of work during the 2021 Graduate Student Showcase. Virtual presentations encompassed research, entrepreneurship and creative works from all eight colleges and interdisciplinary programs.
Each presenter recorded a 30-second elevator pitch, a three-minute talk and prepared a digital poster to be shared with judges, peers and the entire graduate community through the virtual platform.
In addition to a focus on communicating one’s work with a broad audience, offerings for the graduate community during the GradShow included professional development sessions, virtual networking and an interactive keynote presentation.
The Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research announced more than $19,000 in sponsorships to 59 awardees during the virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 10.
All presentations may be viewed at gradshow2021.csuinnovates.org.
The GradShow would not be possible without the time and financial support of many generous sponsors and judges. Top qualifiers in the GradShow are invited to participate in the 3 Minute Challenge, where top presenters become Vice President for Research Fellows and have access to travel scholarships, mentoring, and professional development.
List of awards and honorees
Great minds in research
1st place for $250
Rachelle Rehberg – College of Natural Sciences
2nd place for $150
Roxanna Martinez – College of Natural Sciences
Honorable mention for $100
Amelia Warden – College of Natural Sciences
Jonathan Thai – College of Natural Sciences
Fionna Samuels – College of Natural Sciences
Zohaib Ali – Cell and Molecular Biology
Sam Ogden – Cell and Molecular Biology
Krystyna Kolodziej – College of Health and Human Sciences
Rachel Maison – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Lauren Vilen – College of Health and Human Sciences
Lexi Keene – Cell and Molecular Biology
Maureen Walsh – College of Health and Human Sciences
CSU Writes – Written Excellence
$500 award
Paige Ostwald – Cell and Molecular Biology
College of Business, Business for a Better World
$500 award
Trevor Innes – College of Business
CSU Ventures Drivers of Innovation
Platinum award for $500
Melissa Schenkel – College of Natural Sciences
Bailee Lawrence – College of Business
Silver award for $250
Iman Naseri – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Hillary Nguyen – College of Natural Sciences
Office of International Programs – Global Impact: Research
$400 award
Zabi Khan – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Melody Zarria – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Sam Smith – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Graduate Student Council – New Graduate Student
Research top scholar for $250
Kyle Pfeiffer – Cell and Molecular Biology
Becca Schulte – Colorado School of Public Health
Brandon Simony – College of Natural Sciences
Yaman Peksenar – College of Natural Sciences
Undergraduate Choice
Research top scholar for $125
Jemma Fadum – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Valerie Lindstrom – Cell and Molecular Biology
Wyatt Beyers – College of Natural Sciences
Jordan Acosta – College of Health and Human Sciences
Top Scholars for University Interdisciplinary Programs
1st Place for $500
Rebecca Cheek – Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
2nd Place for $300
Casey Tyler Berezin – Cell and Molecular Biology
3rd Place for $250
Darcy Hunstiger – Cell and Molecular Biology
College-Specific Awards
College of Agricultural Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
Jacqueline Buenrostro
Derek Newberger
Hugo Pantigoso
College of Business – Dean’s Award for Research Excellence
$500 award
Tessa Lapray
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering – Excellence in Research
$250 award
Tracey Wick
Abdallah Soliman
Austin Banks
College of Health and Human Sciences – Excellence in Research and Scholarship
Excellence in Research and Scholarship for $250
Sylvia Lee
Wenceslao Martinez
Shivani Kaushik
Sophie Seward
Excellence in Creativity for $250
Colette Sterling
College of Liberal Arts – Highest Achievement
Visual and Performing Arts for $500
Sumanma Wadhwa
Scholarship/Research for $500
Madeleine Cort
Kimi Conro
Shaun Rose
Zel Gabriel
College of Natural Sciences Outstanding Scholar Award
$500 award
Guilian Luchini
Susan Mitchell
Christopher Gale
Jewels Fallon
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
Nikolas Bergum
Natalie Vance
Darby Gilfillan
Warner College of Natural Resources – Top Scholar
$500 award
Connor McCarty
Juli Scamardo
Yuting Deng