Graduate students showcase exceptional work

Colorado State University graduate students showcased an exceptional body of work during the 2021 Graduate Student Showcase. Virtual presentations encompassed research, entrepreneurship and creative works from all eight colleges and interdisciplinary programs.

Each presenter recorded a 30-second elevator pitch, a three-minute talk and prepared a digital poster to be shared with judges, peers and the entire graduate community through the virtual platform.

In addition to a focus on communicating one’s work with a broad audience, offerings for the graduate community during the GradShow included professional development sessions, virtual networking and an interactive keynote presentation.

The Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research announced more than $19,000 in sponsorships to 59 awardees during the virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 10.

All presentations may be viewed at gradshow2021.csuinnovates.org.

The GradShow would not be possible without the time and financial support of many generous sponsors and judges. Top qualifiers in the GradShow are invited to participate in the 3 Minute Challenge, where top presenters become Vice President for Research Fellows and have access to travel scholarships, mentoring, and professional development.