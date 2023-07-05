Government funding secured for Foothills Transit Center

The City of Fort Collins and Colorado State University’s ongoing efforts to enhance and improve transportation on West Elizabeth Street recently received some significant support from the federal government.

The City of Fort Collins received a $10.7 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for design and construction of the Foothills Transit Center on the west side of Fort Collins. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse’s office announced the grant on June 22 for the Foothills Transit Center — located on CSU’s Foothills Campus — which will also tie into the future West Elizabeth Bus Rapid Transit project.

Also included in the project is a roundabout at Overland Trail and Elizabeth Street, which will facilitate traffic movements in the area and create a safer intersection for bicycles and pedestrians.

For the grant, CSU assisted through a match of land value, meaning CSU will allow its property to be used for the project, and the value of that land is used as an in-kind match for the USDOT grant.

According to the City of Fort Collins, the total cost for the Foothills Transit Center, including the roundabout, is estimated to be $12.9 million. In addition to the grant and CSU’s land match, the remaining money will come from other federal funds, Xcel’s Commercial EV program, and other local funds. Final design of the Foothills Transit Center will begin in 2023 and wrap up in 2024. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

“This project is a huge collaboration with the city because our students are their No. 1 transit rider,” said CSU Alternative Transportation Manager Aaron Fodge.