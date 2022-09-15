Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education no cost to CSU employees, students

Colorado State University is a host institution for the 2022 Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education Global Conference.

AASHE enables and connects higher education administrators, faculty, staff and students to be agents of change for sustainability. The Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education reaches an international audience of higher education sustainability practitioners through interactive sessions, keynote presenters and networking opportunities.

The 2022 conference’s theme — “The Urgency of Now” — emphasizes the importance of transformative sustainability solutions to match the urgency of the climate crisis.

This year’s conference will be a virtual format, with live streaming spread across three days: Oct. 18, Oct. 25, and Nov. 3. Live speakers, networking and discussion sessions will take place during the three scheduled days, while prerecorded on-demand sessions will be available to stream through Dec. 31.

No cost to CSU employees and students

As a host institution, CSU employees and students can register for the conference at no cost. Normally, individual registrations for GCSHE are $300 for attendees and $125 for students; take advantage of free attendance this year! Registration for CSU is capped at 100, so sign up as soon as possible, following the steps below:

Click HERE to register. Fill out all the relevant fields: Use your institutional email address only. The discount code is linked to our institution’s email domain (@colostate.edu , @ rams.colostate.edu). Other email addresses (such as Gmail, Outlook, or Yahoo) will not work with the discount code and will be deleted. After entering your ticket, but before clicking checkout, enter the following promotional code and hit apply: COLOST110722. This will drop your total to $0.00. Complete your registration. The registration deadline is Nov. 3, at 11:59 pm ET.

The conference follows eight thematic tracks to help attendees navigate the programming: Campus Operations, Culture & Communications, Emerging Issues, Governance & Administration, Public Outreach & Engagement, Racial Equity & Social Justice, Student Organizing & Activism, Teaching & Learning, and Sustainable Solutions.

CSU has been recognized by AASHE as a top performer in sustainability for the last eight years. On Sept. 8, AASHE released the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. CSU was the first institution to earn a Platinum rating of STARS (Sustainability Tracking, Assessment, and Rating System) and has now achieved three Platinum ratings.