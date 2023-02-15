Gilpin County: Sarah Trujillo – Psychology

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Sarah Trujillo

Major: Psychology with a concentration in Mind Brain and Behavior, minor in Technical and Science Communications

Why I chose CSU: I wanted to go somewhere that felt like home away from home, and for me that was Fort Collins and CSU.

My favorite thing about CSU: How genuine and kind everyone is, while also being able to challenge each other to step out of your comfort zone and try new things.

Scholarships/awards: Alan Green Memorial Scholarship, Black Hawk Scholarship, CSU Tuition Grant

Favorite instructor: Human Gross Anatomy with Dr. Tod Clapp, because I took it to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone but genuinely learned so much and was so engaged every time I went to class due to Dr. Clapp’s stories and teaching style.

Favorite achievement: Being on the Dean’s List my freshman year of college.

Career goals: To go to law school and become a criminal defense lawyer.

I’d like to thank: My brother for constantly challenging me to be and do better while setting a great example for me along the way.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: Rocky Mountain Bagel Works and Saigon Grill for food and Alley Cat for hanging out or studying!

Favorite CSU tradition: The Rocky Mountain Showdown! Because I have a ton of childhood friends that go to Boulder and it is fun to have that rivalry.

Quirky fact: I can lick my elbow!

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: That it is so much fun and filled with warm and welcoming experiences.

Something to know about Gilpin County: It’s beautiful … but there is so much more to it than the casinos! You never get sick of the nature and wildlife all around the county.

Biggest struggle you overcame at CSU: Branching out! I was so scared when I first moved here and used to really cling to my childhood friends. But now I have made so many new connections and don’t rely on that home stability.

Editor’s Note: Are you trying to lick your elbow?